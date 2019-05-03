‘Hibs might bear the brunt’: Journalists’ predictions for Rangers v Hibs

Our online team try to predict the result from Hibs’ trip to Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

A late Darren McGregor (left) goal earned Hibs a 1-1 draw on their last trip to Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Craig Fowler: It’s very, very tempting to go for a draw, seeing as there have been three of them already between the sides this season. Such a result would stretch the unbeaten league run under Paul Heckingbottom and, depending on what occurs elsewhere, could prove to be a valuable point in the chase for fourth place and a possible Europa League spot. However, Rangers have easily been the better side in two of the three previous meetings, and are in good form at the moment having finally figured out a way to play without Alfredo Morelos, who will likely start from the bench after returning from suspension. The hosts will prove to be too strong in this one. Prediction: Rangers win

Anthony Brown: If Hibs are to lose their impressive unbeaten league record under Heckingbottom before the end of the season, then this looks the likeliest weekend for it to happen. Rangers are in good form and have played well for long periods of all previous meetings between the sides this season even though they have ended all square. Hibs are struggling for goals at the moment and although their defence is in excellent form, they may have trouble keeping out a Rangers attack finishing the season with a flourish. Prediction: Home win

Patrick McPartlin: Results on Saturday could mean this is a dead rubber for Rangers, but I don’t think that’ll have much bearing on the Light Blues’ performance. They look a strong, well-drilled side now and have coped well with the enforced absence of Morelos - and even with different personnel have played well twice against Hibs already this term. That being said, I can’t imagine Heckingbottom and Hibs will want to give up their unbeaten league run without a fight, and with European qualification still on the table, I’d expect the Easter Road side to head to Ibrox prepared for a battle and with players back from injury - Thomas Agyepong and Ryan Gauld to name two - Hibs have more in their arsenal. They do, however, need Flo Kamberi and Marc McNulty to be at their best, and with McNulty’s last goal coming at Livingston on March 16, and Kamberi’s on March 8 against Rangers, the pair could do with rediscovering their scoring touch on Sunday. The Gers can be a formidable force at home but as recent matches have shown, they’re not unbeatable. If Hibs turn up in both halves - and they’re serious about pushing for that European spot - there’s no reason they can’t frustrate Steven Gerrard’s side for a fourth time. Prediction: Draw

Neil McGlade: This has the makings of a real cracker. Three draws already this term, a fourth certainly isn’t out of the question. Paul Heckingbottom will set up his team to attack, and Hibs have more than enough quality at their disposal to hurt Rangers. However, they appear to be lacking that cutting edge with frontmen McNulty and Kamberi going through their dry spell. I feel this is a must win for the Hibees if they are to keep their European aspirations alive. The Ibrox men will have the tail between their legs if their greatest rivals wrap up the title 24 hours beforehand and Hibs might just bear the brunt. Prediction: Rangers win.

Mark Atkinson: Hibs are the only team Premiership team Rangers have failed to beat in domestic competitions this season. In truth, they should have won at least one of their three encounters. Most Hibs players say that Rangers have given them their hardest game this term. Ironically, they’ve played better recently without suspended top-scorer Morelos. He’s available this weekend and I expect him to want to prove a point, be it from the start or off the bench. A trip to Ibrox is the hardest league test of Heckingbottom’s tenure so far. He’s passed all the others with flying colours, but this is where I think they are going to finally lose under their new manager against a Rangers team intent on finishing the season with a flourish.

