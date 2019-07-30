Hibs' Martin Boyle to undergo surgery and will be sidelined 'for the foreseeable future'

Hibs winger Martin Boyle will be sidelined "for the foreseeable future" after sustaining an injury in last week's Betfred Cup group win over Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

The club has confirmed that the 26-year-old will undergo surgery on the same knee he damaged while on international duty with Australia at the turn of the year.

Boyle was a 74th minute substitute, replacing fellow wideman Daryl Horgan, but fell awkwardly after a seemingly innocuous challenge and limped off the pitch after brief treatment from physio Nathan Ring, leaving Hibs to finish the match with ten men, with all three permitted subs having been used.

The wideman left the ground with his leg in a brace, and following a scan the club has confirmed that Boyle will undergo further surgery and will likely be out of action "for the foreseeable future".

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "We are all really disappointed with the news. It is the last thing that we wanted after seeing Boyler work so hard in the months that we have been here trying to return to action.

“However, as always, he has put a brave face on it and has already put things into perspective. He will get fantastic support once again during his lay off and will be supporting the rest of the boys as always.”

Boyle added: "There’s no doubting it’s a blow because I put everything into my recovery in the last few months.

“The positive is that I know what the rehabilitation entails, and I’m just determined to do things properly and get back to the level I know I can get to.

“The staff have been brilliant with me, as have the rest of the boys in the dressing room. I’m gutted it will be a while before I’m back out there with them again."

Thanking the fans who sent him messages of support over the weekend, the former Dundee attacker added: "Hopefully it won't be too long before I'm able to pay them back."