Hibs manager latest: Ex-Manchester United ace rejects Easter Road approach - reports

The latest on Hibs' search for a new manager with an approach to a Manchester United great

Hibs have failed with an approach for talks with ex-Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher over the vacant managerial post, according to the Scottish Sun.

Darren Fletcher was reportedly approached by Hibs over the vacant manager position. Picture: Getty

The Easter Road club had hoped to speak with the Champions League and five-time Premier League winner.

Paul Heckingbottom's sacking has led to a number of names being linked with the Hibs job, Fletcher the most high profile of those.

The 35-year-old, who retired at the end of the season, is keen to go into coaching but it is too soon currently.

There has been talk regarding roles at both Manchester United and another of his former clubs West Brom.

He said: “I am not ready yet — I feel I have got a lot to learn, and I want to go to as many places and speak to as many people as possible. You’ll never be fully ready when you make the jump to management, but I want to be as ready as possible.”

Ex-Hearts coach and Sunderland manager Jack Ross is the favourite for the post following the news that John Kennedy is no longer in the running for the job.

Celtic's No.2 had emerged as a leading candidate but Neil Lennon's assistant has committed to the club.