Hibs made late bid to sign promising Rangers keeper

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to go straight into the Livingston side for their home encounter with St Johnstone tonight after the Ibrox club brought an early end to his loan deal with Queen of the South to allow him to make a temporary move to West Lothian.

Hibernian are understood to have sought to acquire the Scotland under-21 international, right, on a permanent basis following earlier interest from city rivals Hearts, but Rangers would not entertain any bids for McCrorie, who is expected to be given first pick status during his loan stint with Livingston.

That proved a major attraction for Rangers with the player considered to have the potential to be a future challenger for the Ibrox No 1 role currently occupied by Allan McGregor.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “When the kids gets the opportunity to play a league above, to better himself and the chance to play in the Premiership then it gives him a better chance of coming back here and playing for Rangers.

“For the kid it’s a no-brainer. Slightly awkward for us as we don’t want to let anyone down. Queen of the South probably thought they would have Robby for the full year but we have to forget about that and think what’s best for the kid himself. It’s too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I rate him very highly. If Robby keeps developing at the speed he is, then I’ve got no doubt he can come back here and affect the two main positions here for the goalkeeping position.”