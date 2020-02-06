Hibs learn fate from disciplinary tribunal following stormy clash with Rangers

Have your say

The Scottish FA's disciplinary tribunal has censured Hibs and the club's assistant head coach John Potter for their part in the stormy clash with Rangers before Christmas.

Hibs have also been given a suspended fine of £1500.

Hibs coach John Potter at Hampden for his hearing. Picture: SNS

The Easter Road club were issued with a notice of complaint for their behaviour during the 3-0 defeat by Rangers at Easter Road on 20 December, with Potter also charged.

A touchline fracas developed when the Rangers’ coaching staff were incensed by the foul committed by Hibs defender Ryan Porteous on full-back Borna Barisic which earned a straight red card.

Potter and Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw were both sent off after the match officials calmed the situation.

Culshaw and Rangers were also both issued with notices of complaint and are awaiting verdicts.

At a hearing at Hampden on Thursday, the Scottish FA's disciplinary tribunal judged that a censure would suffice for Potter and Hibs.

Teh fine will only be triggered if Hibs transgress again before the end of the season.