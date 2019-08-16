Hibs Ladies face stern test after drawing Slavia Prague in Champions League knock-out round

Hibs Ladies' reward for topping thier UEFA Champions League group is a knock-out round tie against Slavia Prague.





The Czech outfit have competed in the Champions League for the past five consecutive season, reaching the quarter-finals in the last two years.

They are ranked among the top ten women's teams in Europe, and aren't too far behind Bayern Munich, who Hibs played in the 2016/17 edition of the competition, losing 10-1 on aggregate and suffering a 6-0 reversal at Easter Road.

Captain Veronika Pincova has played more than 100 games for Slavia, and has 36 caps for the Czech Republic while veteran striker Petra Divisova has scored 98 goals in 93 games at club level and 16 goals in 50 international appearances.

Glasgow City, who received a bye for the last 32 and are seeded, will face Chertanovo of Russia, who are making their debut in the competition. Scott Booth's side will travel to Russia for the first leg, due to their seeding, while Hibs will play Slavia Prague at Easter Road before travelling to the Czech capital for the return fixture.

Ties will be played in the midweek of September 11/12 and 25/26.

Meanwhile, Grant Scott's side could face an SSE Scottish Women's Cup tie against rivals Hearts. Hibs take on Stirling University this weekend, with the winners going on to face the Jambos in the next round.

Hibs are strong favourites to beat the students, who currently sit bottom of the SWPL with two points from 12 matches.

