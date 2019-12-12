Hibs Ladies announce departure of Jamie-Lee Napier

The 19-year-old has been a star performer for Grant Scott's side but is off to pastures new after receiving an offer she couldn't refuse

Hibs Ladies have announced the departure of Jamie-Lee Napier "with immediate effect".

The 19-year-old winger, who was named the SWPL One Player of the Year for the 2019 season, said she had been "given an opportunity I can't turn down".

Napier joined Hibs from Celtic in January 2018 and during her time at the club won two SWPL Cups, one SSE Scottish Womens' Cup and helped the team reach the round of 32 in this year's UEFA Women's Champions League.

Her form for the Hibees earned her a first Scotland senior call-up in August, after 19 caps for the Under-19s.

In a statement, Napier said: "It hasn’t been an easy decision but I’ve been given an opportunity that I can’t turn down.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Hibernian. I’ve made so many unforgettable memories with my team-mates and staff, who have become like a second family to me.

“I want to thank everyone who helped and supported me along the way. I truly wouldn’t be the player or person I am today without being at this club. They have helped develop me massively both on and off the pitch.

“I wish everyone all the best next season and in the future. It was a pleasure being a Hibee.”

Napier is expected to confirm her next move in the coming days.