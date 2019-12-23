Hibs’ Jack Ross and David Gray appeal to fans to end the shame

Hibs boss Jack Ross and club skipper David Gray united yesterday to urge supporters to stop harming the club’s reputation.

Incidents have caused concern at Easter Road, the most recent on Friday night during Rangers’ 3-0 victory. The visitors’ left-back Borna Barisic was nearly hit by a glass bottle thrown from the East Stand as he lay on the pitch awaiting treatment.

A statement from Hibs last night reported that a review of CCTV footage had identified four men involved in throwing missiles, including a bottle. The footage has been passed to Police Scotland.

“This is a good football club,” said Ross. “I get why there is so much focus on this issue. I don’t think any club wants that to become their reputation.”

Gray stressed: “There’s no place for it in football. The fans are passionate, they get behind the team but there’s that little minority who let them down.

“If you throw a bottle at anyone in the street you could end up in jail, football is no different.”