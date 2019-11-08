Hibs interim boss Eddie May expects to return to his former role

Head of player development insists Heckingbottom sacking came as a shock

Eddie May fully expects to return to his role as head of player development following his latest spell as Hibernian's interim boss.

Interim Hibs manager Eddie May. Picture: SNS

The 52-year-old will take charge of Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked this week.

May, who also filled the position at the beginning of 2019 when Neil Lennon was suspended by the club, thinks he will only oversee a handful of matches.

His aim during his brief stint at the helm is to get Hibs climbing the table and in a position to mount a challenge for the European places.

"(Chief executive) Leeann Dempster said they could take until the end of November to get a new manager in so hopefully that will be the case," said May, who will be supported by assistant coach Grant Murray and defender Steven Whittaker.

"We will work extremely hard over that period to get some positive results and all the staff will pull together.

"It came as a bit of a shock to everyone come Monday but over the past few years Hibernian have become accustomed to winning football matches.

"We are only eight points off Europe so if we can get some wins under our belts for the new person coming in it puts us on a good footing for where we want to be - challenging for the European places."

READ MORE - Hibs manager odds latest: New second favourite with Champions League winner in the running



Asked about the possibility of him wanting the job on a permanent basis, May said: "You just don't know in football but I am here and I'm delighted to be given the chance to lead the team again.

"I've got a role at the club that I enjoy and have been very successful at but it is a privilege to be in this position at Hibs and I would never turn it down. However, the club will peruse a candidate who they think is proper and fit to lead the club for hopefully the next few years.

"Obviously if we got 10 wins out of 10 matches we would be delighted, but we have to be realistic and the role is to fill in for the new person to come in and that is what I am happy to do."

On the trip to St Johnstone, May added: "It is a big game, like any other in the Premier League. It will be competitive and we must be positive and try and score goals and attack."

May's team selection will be interesting and he could have a decision to make in goal after Chris Maxwell's mistake against Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat. Ofir Marciano is the alternative for the gloves.

Ryan Porteous returns from suspension while Martin Boyle and Vykintas Slivka are also pushing for starting places. Captain David Gray (knee) and defender Darren McGregor (abdomen) are still out.