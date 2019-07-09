Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom won't risk key quartet against Stirling Albion

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted he won’t risk the fitness of four key players as the Easter Road side kick-off their Betfred Cup campaign against Stirling Albion at the weekend.

David Gray, Paul Hanlon, Martin Boyle and Steven Whittaker were all missing as the capital outfit won their third and final pre-season match ahead of Saturday’s trip to Forthbank, coming from behind to beat Carlisle 4-3.

But Heckingbottom insisted he won’t have any worries playing youngsters such as Sean Mackie, Josh Campbell, Ben Stirling and Kosivar Sadiki if need be.

He said: “We’ve had to use a lot of the younger players, they’ve coped well and we’ll still do the same because we won’t be risking anyone if they are carrying knocks or injuries. We’ve left four behind, hopefully they’ll be fit for Saturday. Better they miss a game than a couple of weeks.”

Heckingbottom admitted he’s delighted to now be facing meaningful games following the matches against Arbroath, Dunfermline and last night at Brunton Park where, having been trailing 3-1, his side came back with late goals from Scott Allan, Christian Doidge and Campbell, striker Flo Kamberi having earlier cancelled out Jack Bridge’s opener for the home side.

He said: “It’s a new approach for me and Robbie (Stockdale, his assistant), the fact the league cup starts so early.

“I am happy about that and regardless of what team we put out we want to win the game I am ready for them I’d rather be play games that mean something.”

Heckingbottom insisted he was happy what he had seen against League Two Carlisle, managed by former Hearts defender Steven Pressley.

“It was probably a good one to watch,” he said. Everyone got their money’s worth. The support we had was unbelievable and they’ve gone home happy having seen a good game of football.

“It was entertaining, the tempo at times was good, there were patches of the game where I was happy with our intensity whether with the ball or without it. It was a step up again.

It’s not the score, I thought we were good, lots of good things without probably creating as much as play deserved. We got into the final third god knows how many times got into good goals coring areas, good opportunities without taking them.

“The pleasing thing at the end was how we kept pressing and when we smelled blood we kept going and played on front foot is how we want to be.”