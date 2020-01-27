Hibs head coach Jack Ross speaks on Paul McGinn link and further signings

Easter Road boss still hopeful of new faces before window shuts

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has said the club are "in the process of agreeing something" with St Mirren for defender Paul McGinn.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to the Capital club over the weekend, with Buddies boss Jim Goodwin revealing an enquiry had been made.

Speaking ahead of the Easter Road side's Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Dundee United, Ross confirmed his interest in the brother of former Hibs fans' favourite John McGinn.

"We made an enquiry about the possibility of Paul signing and were given encouragement," he said.

"It's not a case of trying to bring him to the club and hopefully we'll be able to do that over the next couple of days."

McGinn is ostensibly a right-back but has filled in at centre-back and in midfield for the Paisley outfit. With on-loan Peterborough United defender Jason Naismith ruled out for the remainder of the season and central defender Ryan Porteous also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Ross admits strengthening his backline is his top priority.

"I've spoken about the need for reinforcements in defence but I'm reluctant to speak too much about it until it's done because he's still a St Mirren player," Ross added.

"But we're in the process of agreeing something."

Ross is also hopeful of adding more new recruits but stressed any movement would happen after tomorrow night's replay.

"There's nothing that would happen today and it wouldn't matter for tomorrow's game anyway," he explained. "But before the end of this week I would hopefully add one more, possibly two."

Meanwhile, the Hibs development side reached the semi-finals of the SPFL Reserve Cup with a 5-2 win over Dundee United at Broughty Ferry's Whitton Park on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Shanley netted a hat-trick for the wee Hibees with defender Dino Leddie and midfielder Josh Campbell also on target.