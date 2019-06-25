Hibs face Stephane Omeonga wait as former boss wants Belgian at Hellas Verona

Hibs face a possible transfer battle to re-sign Stephane Omeonga.

Stephane Omeonga is wanted by Serie A side Hellas Verona. Picture: SNS

Reports emerged in Italy on Monday that Serie A side Hellas Verona and second tier outfit Ascoli are keen on recruiting the Belgian midfielder from Genoa.

The 23-year-old's future is further complicated with his club having appointed a new manager earlier this month.

Aurelio Andreazzoli will takeover on 1 July, replacing former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli.

Genoa are also up for sale with president Enrico Preziosi noting negotiations taking place but it will be a medium-to-long term process.

Omeonga only recently finished competing at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy, which means any transfer is unlikely to happen in the coming days,

Belgium finished bottom of their group on zero points with the Hibs fans' favourite starting the final game, a 3-1 defeat to the hosts.

Hellas Verona hope that the player will join Liam Henderson at the club following promotion from Serie B via the playoffs.

Former manager Fabio Grosso was sacked with interim Alfredo Aglietti leading the side to the top tier.

New boss Ivan Juric was the Genoa manager when Omeonga was signed from Avellino in 2017 and the former Croatian international handed the player his debut for the club.

Paul Heckingbottom revealed that the Easter Road side want him to return and the player himself wants to return.

“Stephane wants to sign," he said, We want to sign him but we will have to wait to see if we can do it.

“I don’t think Stephane has been in a better place, playing competitive first-team football every week. He fought to force his way into our side and deserved to stay in it.”

