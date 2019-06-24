Hibs edge closer to fourth signing as Tom James is spotted at Easter Road stalwart's big night out

Hibs are closing in on the signing of Tom James with the Yeovil Town player having been seen enjoying himself at Paul Hanlon's Testimonial Dinner.

The 23-year-old is on the look out for a new club after Yeovil were relegated to the National League at the end of last season and Easter Road boss Paul Heckingbottom has been quick to make his move for a player currently a free agent,

As a right-back 5ft 11in James would primarily be seen as cover for Hibs skipper David Gray but the former Welsh Under-19 cap can operate in a variety of positions.

James began his career with Cardiff City but an 89th minute appearance from the bench was his only game for the Bluebirds before he moved to Huish Park in 2017 where he racked up nearly 80 first team matches.

Highly-rated, James saw a £450,000 move to West Bromwich Albion fall through when he was unable to agree personal terms last summer at a time when Swansea and Hull were also credited with an interest in signing him.

A number of Championship clubs in England were understood to be considering a move for him but Heckingbottom has got in before them to make James his fourth signing, following the earlier arrivals of Scott Allan, Adam Jackson and Joe Newell.

Although Hibs are yet to announce his arrival, the fact James joined many of the Hibs squad in paying tribute to the long-serving Hanlon at Edinburgh's Corn Exchange last night would suggest his move north of the border merely needs rubber-stamping.