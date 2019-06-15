Hibs duo launch own charity to help youngsters in local community

Hibs stars Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have set up their own charity to help youngsters and less privileged children in the Edinburgh area.

The Easter Road pair have provided initial backing for the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation from their respective Testimonial Years and further initiatives and fundraising events will continue to do so in future. Already the players have helped employ additional coaches and provided facilities in a partnership with Street Soccer; have bought 20 Hibs season tickets for kids from that organisation as well as paying for children to be a match mascot or ball person at Easter Road.

Defibrillators have also been purchased for various youth groups in memory of former Hibs player David Paul and his sister Jenni, who both died from a heart condition.

Hanlon, who has his Testimonial Dinner at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on 23 June, said: “Lewis and I are good mates and have the same ideas about helping young people. The Hibs supporters and the general public have supported Lewis’ and my events and have been so generous. We have a bit of money there and this is a great way to put something back.”