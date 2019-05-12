Hibs development duo pick up prizes at Gala Fairydean Rovers awards

Have your say

Young Hibs duo Patrick Martin and Ruari Paton both picked up prizes at Gala Fairydean Rovers’ end-of-season awards night.

Goalkeeper Martin won the Players’ Player of the Year award while Irishman Paton won the Player of the Year award and the Top Goalscorer award.

Ruari Paton netted 13 times for Gala this season. Picture: SNS Group

The 19-year-old shot-stopper re-joined Gala last September, having spent time on loan at Netherdale during the 2017/18 season.

He is understood to have earned a new two-year deal at Easter Road following his performances for the Borderers.

Paton, 18, had spells with Castleknock Celtic, Shelbourne, St Kevin’s Boys and Belvedere before making the move to Hibs in 2016.

Like Martin, he joined Gala in September on an initial loan deal until January, which was extended until the end of the campaign.

Patrick Martin in action for Gala away to Kelty Hearts. Picture: SNS Group

He hit 13 goals for the Galashiels outfit - including five in his first six matches - finishing joint-fifth in the Lowland League goalscoring charts.

Gala finished eighth in the 2018/19 Lowland League.