Hibs’ Daryl Horgan gives player’s perspective into takeover of club by Ron Gordon

New Hibs owner Ron Gordon will take a first look at Paul Heckingbottom’s side when the serious action gets under way on Saturday with a Betfred Cup clash against Stirling Albion.

To that end, Heckingbottom’s players will put the finishing touches to their preparations when they travel to Carlisle tomorrow night, the head coach intending to again shuffle his pack as he edges them towards full match fitness.

Heckingbottom has made good use of the two pre-season friendlies to date – away to Arbroath and Dunfermline – with some 23 players used and enjoying differing amounts of game-time, a pattern which will be followed at Brunton Park.

But, insisted winger Daryl Horgan, by the time Gordon casts his eye over a team which could include as many as six summer signings, he’ll be seeing a squad intent on making a good impression.

Horgan revealed the move by American multi-millionaire Gordon to buy the Capital club from Sir Tom Farmer has created an excitement among his team-mates, saying: “The previous owner [Sir Tom Farmer] has done a really good job. The infrastructure at the club is probably one of the best in Scotland. We’re at a really, really high level. It’s an attractive club to buy. To have the new man come in and see if he changes anything will be interesting.

“He sounds like he’s a good guy who is in for the right reasons. That will help us.”

Asked if Gordon’s takeover had created any uncertainty among the playing staff, Horgan joked: “What, that we’ll be replaced by Brazilians?” before insisting: “You can only go in with a brave face and optimism. You hope he is as true as his word.

“The previous owner had been trying to sell the club for a while, but was waiting for the right guy. Hopefully, he is. He seems like he has the right ideas.

“I haven’t met him but a few of the boys have and have spoken to him. He seems like he is looking forward to it as much as we are and he is trying to get the club to the next level.

“He (Farmer) has not sold the club to the highest bidder, getting out and leaving the club in it. He has made sure has had due diligence and hopefully it all works out.

“There are very good people at all levels throughout the club – from the CEO right the way down. The manager has come in and done a brilliant job. The club has been on the up since relegation and it’s in a very good place.”

Heckingbottom has already revealed he shares the sense of excitement which has wrapped itself around Easter Road over the past few days, but is also well aware that it will be events on the pitch rather than off it which will dictate if that feel-good factor lingers over the coming months.

While everyone is adamant results don’t matter in pre-season friendlies, they can nevertheless generate an early perception, rightly or wrongly, as to what might be coming.

Predictably, the defeat by Arbroath brought the expected moans and groans, some of which persisted as Hibs made a sluggish start against Dunfermline, paying the price as Euan Murray nodded the Pars ahead in the fourth minute.

Hibs were a touch pedestrian throughout the first half, but the tempo increased after the interval, Adam Jackson levelling with an overhead kick before Horgan put them ahead from the penalty spot after he’d been bowled over by Lee Ashcroft.

Horgan then turned provider, his cross nodded down and across goalkeeper Ryan Scully and into the far corner of his net by Flo Kamberi.

“You look to win every game, you want to make an impression and play as well as you possibly can,” said Horgan. “But pre-season is all about minutes, everyone getting as many minutes as they can and getting those levels up.

“Thankfully everyone came back in very good nick and it’s looking good for the season ahead.”