Hibs' cup-winning legend Liam Henderson completes loan move

The former Hibs midfielder is on the move in Italy

Ex-Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson has completed a move to Serie B side Empoli.

The 23-year-old has been sent on loan for the rest of the season by parent club Hellas Verona.

Henderson, a huge favourite at Easter Road following his role in the club's famous Scottish Cup win over Rangers, has struggled for game time in Serie A so far this campaign.

He has played just five times in all competitions, making two starts in the league, after helping Hellas win promotion from Serie B.

Henderson, who won the Norwegian league with Rosenborg while on loan from Celtic, joined Bari in 2018 from the Parkhead side before a switch to Hellas to work under World Cup winner Fabio Grosso who was his manager at Bari.

Empoli are currently 15th in the 20-team league, three points off the third relegation position. Conversely, they are only six points behind fourth place.