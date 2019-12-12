Hibs could battle Aberdeen for January signing of ex-Easter Road ace Dylan McGeouch

The midfielder’s return would be most welcome at Easter Road

Dylan McGeouch’s move from Hibs to Sunderland hasn’t gone as well as many expected and as he had hoped.

Last season the midfielder’s struggles replicated that of the team, starting just 14 of 46 league games as the Mackems failed to get out of League One under Jack Ross.

There was speculation over his future in the summer but Sunderland took up an option to extend his deal for a further year.

Ross utilised McGeouch’s midfield talents more often at the start of this campaign and the 26-year-old started his the new Hibs boss’ final two league games in charge.

He has not played a minute of league action since. His only appearance was coming off the bench in extra time of an FA Cup replay defeat to Gillingham.

Dylan McGeouch could be a target for Hibs and Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

The last couple of weeks has seen McGeouch try to shrug of a minor injury but he is expected to consider his future in January with just six months left on his deal.

It has put Hibs and Aberdeen on alert, according to the Daily Record. Both clubs were reportedly keen on the player during the summer.

Derek McInnes has had a number of injury issues in the centre of midfield, while Ross is now at Easter Road and could end the Scotland international’s frustrating time at Sunderland.

His return would be most welcome at Easter Road with the McGeouch impressing throughout his time in Leith, helping the club win the Championship title, return to Europe and, of course, win the 2016 Scottish Cup final.