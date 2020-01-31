Hibs complete signing of Paul McGinn from St Mirren

Have your say

Defender joins club where his brother is a hero

Hibs have completed the signing of Paul McGinn from St Mirren, the Easter Road club have announced.

Paul McGinn has completed his move from St Mirren to Hibs. Picture: SNS

The 29-year-old moves for a reported five-figure fee and has signed an 18-month contract.

The right-back is the older brother of John McGinn, the immensely popular midfielder who spent three years at Hibs, helping the club to win the Scottish Cup and Scottish Championship.

He will go right into the squad for tomorrow's Ladbrokes Premiership clash against St Mirren at Easter Road.

READ MORE - Hibs transfer deadline day: Florian Kamberi wanted by Rangers and Lech Poznan as significant development in Marc McNulty move

McGinn said after signing: “It’s a really proud day for me and the family. No-one needs to tell me how big a club Hibernian is, or what the potential is.

“When the gaffer told me he wanted me to sign it was a very short conversation. I didn’t need to be convinced.”

Jack added: “Paul’s someone I’ve known and rated for a long time, since I initially worked with him at Dumbarton.

“First and foremost, his attitude is first class.

“He’s an intelligent player who can operate in a number of positions and I’m convinced he’ll be a good addition to the squad here.”