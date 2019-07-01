Hibs complete loan signing of Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell

Hibs have confirmed the signing of Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old, who joins Scott Allan, Christian Doidge, Adam Jackson, Tom James and Joe Newall as the Easter Road side's summer recruits, will provide competition for Ofir Marciano, who reported back for pre-season training today after an extended break following international duty.

Maxwell - who roomed with current Easter Road winger Daryl Horgan during the pair's time at Deepdale - has been on Paul Heckingbottom's radar for some time, with the Hibs head coach needing options in goal after Ross Laidlaw's departure and the end of Adam Bogdan's loan spell.

Heckingbottom said: "Chris ticked every box for us. He has good experience, he’s a presence in goal with good distribution that will help us build from the back.

“We have an excellent goalkeeper in Ofir but we weren’t looking for someone content to be number two.

“We want a fair fight and whoever starts the season in goal will deserve it.”

Maxwell, whose father hails from Bathgate in West Lothian, told HibsTV that he was excited to get going, adding: "Paul explained what the ambitions are for the club. The aspiration should be to play in Europe and that’s something I want to be part of.

“Scottish football’s nothing new for me. My Dad’s side of the family are Scottish. I’ve been to my fair share of games and sat in the Hibs end for October’s Edinburgh Derby when I was up to see family and support Daryl .

“To be on the pitch for something like that – that’s something to look forward to.”