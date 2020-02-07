Hibs’ Christian Doidge looks to Marc McNulty for a leg up into Wales squad

Christian Doidge is hoping that as well as scoring goals, he and his new Hibernian strike partner can provide each other with a highly valuable assist in the quest for international recognition.

Reading forward Marc McNulty, inset, struck another loan deal to return to the Easter Road club in the final hours of the recent transfer window, and has returned north searching for more regular game time. But some are looking for even from him.

In his previous stint, in the second half of last term, his form earned the 27-year-old his first Scotland cap and Welshman Doidge is hoping he can help him attain similar recognition in his homeland.

“There’s been a bit banter, saying he only came here because he wants to get back into the Scotland squad,” said the in-form Hibs forward. “It was unbelievable for him [last term], he got on a good run and was rewarded with a Scotland call up. I can only imagine how proud his family were and himself. It’s a great opportunity for him and hopefully we can build a partnership and we can have two international players up front, and we can help each other.”

From an inauspicious start and only two goals in his first 15 Hibs appearances, Doidge has hit a rich seam of scoring form, netting 13 in the next 16. On Scottish Cup duty against Lowland League side BSC Glasgow tomorrow, there is the strong possibility the former Forest Green Rovers player will add to that already impressive tally and he can only hope that someone within Ryan Giggs’ Wales set-up takes notice.

“I think the way my career has gone I don’t think they would take any players from League Two to be honest but I always had that hope that maybe they’d see I’d scored a lot of goals. I think being in Scotland, doing well against good sides, is hopefully enough to get that opportunity. We will have to see what happens.”

With Euro 2020 looming large, the player who started his professional career at Carmarthen is in a hurry to make the step up, and while he says he tends not to obsess about statistics, one does show that he has scored more goals than all of the current national side’s strikeforce put together.

“I was shown that and it’s obviously a nice stat to see,” he added. “There’s some great players on that list so to be on top is a good feeling but I want to score more goals, keep pushing and help Hibs win. I don’t look too much at stuff like that, I just want to do well for Hibs and enjoy it.”

But with the next international fixtures in March, his recent goal glut is timely.

“Yeah, I’ve timed it quite well haven’t I? That’s all I have ever wanted to do to be honest. I would be very proud [if he is picked for the Wales squad] and my family would be. It would be unbelievable. But I have to do it for Hibs.”

The primary focus this weekend is securing a place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. Against a team four tiers below them, that should be a formality, but both Doidge and his manager, Jack Ross, will not be taking anything for granted.

“The first goal is going to be massive and if we get that it will calm us down and we can start playing our football,” said Doidge.

Fans will expect a comfortable scoreline but Ross says that although his players would love to deliver on that, simply booking their place in the next round will, ultimately, suffice.

“If we managed to win the game and didn’t do it in the manner people expect some won’t think it’s enough,” acknowledged the manager. “But in a cup it’s just about getting through to the next round. If you go on to be successful I don’t think people remember how you get there. It’s about winning the game, and if we play well we will win it.”