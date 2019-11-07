Hibs chief Leeann Dempster speaks on Paul Heckingbottom sacking and search for new manager

Hibs chief executive speaks for first time following Heckingbottom sacking and search for new boss

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster says she hopes to appoint a new Hibs manager by the end of the month.

The Easter Road club sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Robbie Stockdale on Monday and are on the hunt for a new boss, with the club sitting tenth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Speaking to the club's official website, Dempster said: "I think, first and foremost, it’s important to thank Paul and Robbie for their efforts, for everything they brought and their qualities while they were here.

"They obviously made a magnificent difference to us when they came in last season. It really changed our season around, so we thank them for that. But it’s also fair to say that we aren’t where we want to be at the moment.

"We’ve had to reflect on that and, ultimately, it’s meant Paul and Robbie have left. That’s really disappointing – not just for them but us as well.

"They’ve got fantastic qualities. They’re two great people and were fantastic around the place. On this occasion it was a decision that wasn’t an easy one to take.

"I just want to wish them all the best. They brought a different dynamic but I think the truth is that there’s an opportunity now for us to change things up, do things slightly differently and see what the next phase of life at Hibernian looks like.

"This will be the fourth time we’ve recruited here. The process is ongoing and I’ll lead that, supported by our new Sporting Director, Graeme Mathie, and our new chairman, Ron Gordon.

"This will be his first opportunity to have that experience as well. The three of us will be pushing on with that. As we always do, we want to try and get the appointment right and we’ll take as much time as we need to do that.

"I would hope that we’ll have someone in place by the end of the month. That would be a loose target.

"This is my job at the club. Sometimes you have to take these decisions. I’m the person that has to pull this together but I’m supported by a brilliant team so it won’t just be me on my own.

"We have some fantastic people behind the scenes who can help us.

"It’s a relatively wide net. We’ve got a good process and we’ve added a few layers to that. We’re in the position where we have to go through things properly and make the considerations. There’s no outstanding ‘front-runner’.

"We’re very open-minded in terms of the individual we’re looking for but we’ll go through the process as we have in the past. We’re determined to find the right person and people.

"They’ll have a lot to work with. The structure within the club, we believe, is really strong. There’s been a lot of talk about our recruitment over the summer. I think it’s fair to say, with some hindsight, that there are areas we want to strengthen.

"The work will be done in January to try and do that. If we lived our life in hindsight we’d be winning the Champions League. We make choices and changes as they come towards us.

"The challenge will be on the guys in recruitment to make the adjustments we need in January because I think it’s obvious that we need a few.