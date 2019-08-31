Hibs chief Leeann Dempster gives verdict on Paul Heckingbottom signings

Leeann Dempster insists Hibs have had a “strong” transfer window and is confident Paul Heckingbottom’s team will soon start showing the desired improvement.

Since the end of last season, Adam Bogdan, Marvin Bartley, Mark Milligan, Gael Bigirimana, Darnell Johnson, Ryan Gauld, Marc McNulty, Thomas Agyepong and Miquel Nelom have all moved on and been replaced by Chris Maxwell, Tom James, Adam Jackson, Scott Allan, Josh Vela, Melker Hallberg, Glenn Middleton, Christian Doidge and Joe Newell.

Supporters have been underwhelmed by many of the new arrivals during the team’s unconvincing start to the campaign, but chief executive Dempster is confident this summer’s transfer activity will soon be vindicated with an upturn in form.

“I think we’ve had a strong transfer window,” she said last night. “We’ve done our business nice and early, probably a bit early for supporters because much of it was done before the end of June. That was tactical. We wanted that completed so the players could get to know each other and Paul would get the most time to get to know them and for them to get to know him. That brings its own pressure because when you do your work early, I think there’s still an expectation that other things will happen.

“We’ve changed nine players, that’s a bit unusual for us. That was a real decision from the football department to try and bring in some better quality players and have a smaller, tighter group. We managed to do it early and we have high expectations for the players we’ve managed to bring in because they had opportunities to go elsewhere. Many of them have been good English Championship players, played at a high level and played lots of games in good leagues. It’s early. We’re just going into match four in the league. We know we need to improve, and Paul and the players know it, so we’re looking forward to the upcoming matches. The transfer deadline is upon us so we’ll see how things settle down when the window is closed.”

Speaking to Hibs TV, Dempster also took the opportunity to dismiss online rumours that she was preparing to leave her post at Easter Road. “Just a normal week on the internet!” she laughed. “No, you’re stuck with me for a while yet, I’m glad to say.”