Hibs bring in John Potter as assistant to Jack Ross as duo reunites at Easter Road

Potter links up again with Ross after working with him at Sunderland





Hibs have appointed John Potter as assistant head coach after days of speculation.

The former St Mirren and Dunfermline defender has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Easter Road side and teams up again with Jack Ross after working alongside him at Sunderland.

Potter and Ross were team-mates in Paisley and the 39-year-old was keen to link up with his former colleague in the Capital.

He said: “It’s a real honour to be joining Jack at Hibernian.

“From our own playing and coaching careers in Scotland it’s obviously a club we know all about and we’ll do whatever it takes - alongside the players and staff - to be successful.

“We’re all just looking forward to Motherwell coming to Easter Road on Saturday now.”



Chance to link up with Jack at a massive club was 'one I wanted to take'



Speaking to Hibs TV, Potter said: "When Jack got the job, he contacted me and said he'd like to work together again. We worked together at Sunderland and I've known him a long time as well.

"I loved my time at Sunderland - I learned a lot and learned to deal with different players, different personalities, and the fans, but the opportunity to work with Jack again at a massive club like Hibs was one I wanted to take and one I'm looking forward to.

"Hopefully we can bring success. Jack wants to improve the players - he wants to make sure the players and staff are together, going in the same direction.

"He's a very good man-manager. He's a bright guy who wants to improve the club and our main aim and ambition is to get up the table."

Asked for a bit of insight into how the pair might shake things up at Easter Road, Potter replied: "We're not looking to change a million things in the middle of the season but we need to change some things.

"We want to change things and do things our way but it might take a little bit of time - there's no point in doing everything really quickly.

"We're looking forward to Saturday's game [against Motherwell]. We've done a bit of homework on them over the last few days and we'll be working hard today and tomorrow, but we'll concentrate on ourselves and try and get the three points on Saturday."