Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom reveals club's interest in Rangers attacker Glenn Middleton

Hibs are looking to sign Glenn Middleton on loan from Rangers, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

READ MORE - How the Hibs players rated during opening day victory over St Mirren

Rangers attacker Glenn Middleton.

Discussions between the club and player have been made with all parties open to getting something done.

The 19-year-old was supposed to be moving to NAC Breda in the Netherlands but Hibs are now looking to hijack the deal.

The former Norwich winger saw a move to Doncaster Rovers fall through earlier in the summer after the English club had a change of management.

Hibs are looking for a new winger after Martin Boyle was told he needed surgery after suffering another knee injury.

When asked about Middleton, Heckingbottom said: "He is someone we’ve spoken to Rangers about and we’d be keen to do something. Rangers would and Glenn so hopefully we can get something done.

"It would be a loan, he is someone who Rangers value highly and if we can get him, we’ll do our bit in terms of pushing him and trying to develop him and he’d do his bit for with his ability and qualities he can bring.

"It’s not done, but we’re hoping."