Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom named among candidates for Hull City job

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been named among the candidates for the vacant Hull City manager's job.

The 41-year-old is currently 6/1 with bookmakers to take over at the KCOM Stadium following the departure of Nigel Adkins.

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley and current Hull goalkeeping coach Tony Pennock are the 4/1 joint favourites, with Heckingbottom and Michael Appleton - one of the frontrunners for the Hibs job back in February - at 6/1. Liam Rosenior, Steve McClaren and Paul Warne are other names at the head of the betting.

Hull finished 13th in the Skybet Championship last season and Scotland internationalists David Marshall and Stephen Kingsley are among the players in their squad, as well as ex-Hearts winger David Milinkovic.

Former Barnsley and Leeds manager Heckingbottom joined Hibs at the start of February on a three-and-a-half year deal, guiding the club from eighth into the top six with a series of impressive results.

The Yorkshireman - who was also listed as a candidate for the Middlesbrough job earlier this month - has already begun strengthening his squad for the 2019/20 campaign with the signings of Barnsley defender Adam Jackson and Rotherham midfielder Joe Newell and is enjoying life in charge of the Capital club.