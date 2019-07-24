Hibs blow as ex-striker Marc McNulty nears transfer to English League One

Having seen Stephane Omeonga join another team, Hibs fans are to be hit with another blow.

Sunderland are nearing a deal for Marc McNulty, according to the Evening News' sister title the Sunderland Echo.

Marc McNulty is set to join Sunderland. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old hit eight goals in 17 appearances for the Easter Road side last season following a mid-season loan switch from Reading.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom was keen to bring the striker back to Hibs but recently admitted that it didn't look like it would be possible.

He said: “It’ll cost too much money. We’re not in a position to do it because either we’ve not got enough finance or what they’re asking is too much."

In need of a striker, Sunderland, managed by former St Mirren manager Jack Ross, have beaten Charlton Athletic to the ex-Livingston hitman as they look to get out of League One.