Hibs 3 - 0 Ross County: Easy win for Jack Ross' side as new strike partnership off to a flyer

The burgeoning rapport between Marc McNulty and Christian Doidge has all the hallmarks of a potent partnership for Hibernian.

Recent campaigns at Easter Road have been characterised by the crafting of a deadly attacking duo during the January transfer window.

Christian Doidge celebrates scoring Hibs' second goal. Picture: SNS

Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren struck up an understanding which was bordering on telepathic in 2018.

McNulty and Kamberi hit it off from the outset a year ago and made for a prolific pairing. However, this could prove to be the best yet.

McNulty and Doidge each found the net during a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Ross County last night, taking their combined tally to six goals in the four appearances they have made together.

Yet it was their link-up play which impressed more than the fact they rippled the net.

McNulty hared onto Doidge flick-ons on countless occasions, while McNulty’s intelligence and movement created acres of space for the towering Welshman to operate.

McNulty did miss a late penalty, somewhat blotting his copybook, but that was immediately rendered moot when defender Adam Jackson made the game safe from the resultant corner.

The result meant Hibs recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since November and they remain on the coat-tails of Livingston in the top six.

There is something rather jarring about a Hibernian line-up without the seemingly fatigue-proof Lewis Stevenson, even if he has been somewhat below his usual lofty standards of late. However, age – and 478 appearances – will catch up with anyone and the Scotland cap was afforded a rare night off.

Steven Whittaker was similarly rested and Stephane Omeonga and Daryl Horgan also dropped out from the side which swept aside BSC Glasgow 4-1 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Jackson, Vykintas Slivka, Joe Newell and Scott Allan were drafted into the starting XI by Hibs manager Jack Ross.

Martin Boyle wasted a wonderful opportunity to give the Hibees the lead when he blasted over the bar from six yards – albeit from a prohibitive angle – after meeting a sumptuous low cross from Greg Docherty.

Doidge then stung the palms of County goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Hibs’ richly-merited opening goal arrived with seven minutes on the clock. Allan slipped a fine through ball to McNulty, who took full advantage of Baxter’s rash decision to hare out of his goalmouth by placing a clinical finish into the net from 30 yards.

The supporters who had made the journey from Dingwall amid the woeful conditions of Storm Ciara, allied with uncertainty over whether the Queensferry Crossing would even be open for much of the day, deserve a medal. All 156 of them.

Those hardy Highlanders saw their side create a terrific opening when Iain Vigurs produced a classy exchange of passes with Lee Erwin before fizzing a low drive towards goal.

Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano’s instinctive stop was excellent and Israel’s No 1 being in such fine fettle ahead of their Euro 2020 playoff visit to Hampden next month is cause for

concern.

County’s Baxter, on loan from Chelsea, went some way to making amends for his earlier rush of blood to the head by parrying a powerful effort from Doidge to safety following a neat turn and shot by the prolific Welshman.

But deadly Doidge would not be denied. With half-time approaching, he stooped to meet a Joe Newell delivery and his diving header nestled in the corner.

That made it 16 goals for the season and 14 in his last 18 games.

Mercifully, the gusting gales which had battered Edinburgh earlier in the day had died down by the time the sides emerged for the second period.

Much as the wind had also been taken out of Ross County’s sails.

Boyle and Allan both posted efforts off target as Hibs entered cruise control.

If either team was going to trouble the scoreline again, it certainly seemed likely to be the men wearing green.

Fraser Murray, on as a substitute to replace Allan, was inches away from making it happen when his dipping, curling free-kick from 25 yards narrowly cleared the crossbar, brushing the roof of the net on its way past.

Hibs had a glorious opportunity to end any lingering doubt about the result when Marcus Fraser handled a McNulty cross in the box, prompting referee Steven McLean to point to the spot.

However, Baxter plunged to his left-hand side to save McNulty’s tame spot-kick.

That would prove to be a temporary reprieve. From the resulting Newell delivery, Jackson towered above the statuesque County defence to head home Hibs’ third.