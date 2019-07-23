Hibs 3-0 Arbroath: Hibs go top of group after easy win

If they had been slow to start in their last two matches, Hibernian made sure that they were on their toes against Arbroath last night.

They went ahead after three minutes, courtesy of Florian Kamberi, and, from there, they were comfortable favourites to secure the win that moved them to the top of their League Cup group.

A goal just before half-time when they were awarded a penalty, clinically converted by Scott Allan, and an 87th-minute strike by Fraser Murray guaranteed a stress-free evening for the home side and their supporters.

Paul Heckingbottom made six changes to his starting XI as he continued to juggle his pack to ensure match fitness for the new Premiership season, while also doing whatever was necessary to guarantee safe passage beyond the League Cup group stages.

His rejigged side, which featured Josh Vela for the first time, required little time to adjust and swiftly went on the attack.

Aware of Arbroath’s ability to spring a shock defeat, having lost out to the Championship newcomers in their first pre-season outing, the Leith side knew that a win would see them leapfrog their guests and move into pole position in Group C.

A club with confidence and momentum thanks to last term’s hard work, the Gayfield side also benefit from the canny stewardship of manager Dick Campbell, who has been around the block more than a few times and is undaunted by reputations. A sluggish start would have played into the underdogs’ hands.

But the verve that was missing for long spells against Alloa at the weekend was evident straight away and, on a hot night in the capital, Hibs made a blistering start.

The goal came from Allan’s build-up work and he found Kamberi with a pass that allowed the Swiss striker to dart in from the left and beat Arbroath goalkeeper Darren Jamieson from a tight angle, flashing the shot across him and inside the far post.

There was an ease to Hibs’ first-half play as they controlled matters without brushing their opponents completely aside.

Bobby Linn tested Chris Maxwell with a free-kick but the Hibs keeper gathered the strike into his body.

In the 25th minute, Hibs had a stab at doubling their tally, but Darren Jamieson got down behind Martin Boyle’s volley as it fizzed through the crowded penalty box and gathered confidently.

The second goal did come, though, and it was timely. Just as the game was ebbing towards half-time, giving the away side a chance to regroup and tap into the nous of their gaffer, they were dealt a second blow.

A 44th-minute surge by Boyle took him into the box where he met the immovable force of Thomas O’Brien. Having picked out Kamberi before hitting the deck, the Hibs frontman attempted a spectacular bicycle kick. That narrowly missed the target but referee Bobby Madden had already signalled for a penalty, Allan sending the keeper the wrong way.

Hibs’ backline was under little duress and Scott Stewart replaced Linn at the start of the second half. But, again, it was Hibs doing the pressing.

Allan sprinted half the length of the pitch in the 50th minute before unleashing a shot and a couple of minutes later Stevie Mallan launched his dig from 40 yards.

The latter effort won the home side a corner, which Mallan took. Adam Jackson rose at the back post but Jamieson slapped his effort away for another corner. This time it was Paul Hanlon who connected, but his header was over the bar.

Arbroath may not have been a major threat but they also didn’t down tools. They busied themselves in and around the Hibs’ box in a flurry of forward play that saw Hanlon throwing his body in front of a Stewart shot, with the visitors then conjuring up a couple of corners.

The 62nd-minute set-piece provided Campbell’s men with one of their best openings but Colin Hamilton’s diving header was wide.

With three minutes remaining, Hibs scored again. Horgan burst down the right flank and Murray rushed onto his low delivery to tap past Jamieson.