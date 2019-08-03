Hibernian name five summer signings in starting line-up against St Mirren

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has named five of his summer signings in his starting line-up for the first Premiership game of the season.

Defenders Adam Jackson and Tom James and midfielders Josh Vela and Joe Newell are set to make their Premiership debuts, while Scott Allan makes his first league start since returning to the club over the close season.

Heckingbottom will be aiming to improve on last season's fifth-placed finish, having arrived in February to replace Neil Lennon. After a promising start to his reign, the Easter Road side failed to win any of their last five fixtures.

The Edinburgh club made it out of the Betfred group stages last weekend, topping their group after three wins and a draw.