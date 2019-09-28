Hibernian 1 - 1 Celtic: Paul Heckingbottom sent off, Olivier Ntcham lucky to stay on

It has been coming. Not Celtic losing their 100 per cent record or Hibs being cheered off the pitch by their own fans, although both those things did happen. More inevitable than that was the fact that match officials are again in the spotlight.

Celtic failed to conjure up a domestic victory for the first time this season as the teams fought out an ill-tempered 1-1 draw. Aggressive and committed, they shared eight bookings and the Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom was sent to the stand.

The match ended in stalemate and it was honours even on the gripe count too, both sides left licking their wounds over incidents they claim would have given them the edge.

Celtic lamented two penalty decisions that did not go their way, when Ryan Christie was flattened by Lewis Stevenson in the 64th minute and then Moritz Bauer was clattered by Daryl Horgan ten minutes later. Hibs were furious at a free-kick that was awarded in the build-up to the Celtic equaliser and then the decision to let Olivier Ntcham off the hook after the visitors’ midfielder raised his hands to Josh Vela shortly before half-time as the ill feeling finally bubbled over.

There was also a case for Scott Brown’s dismissal after he lunged in on Scott Allan in the 55th minute, having picked up a booking minutes earlier. But referee Kevin Clancy ignored that uproar as well to fuel the sense of injustice felt around the stadium.

It was a weird old afternoon, though. From the minute Hibs stunned the away crowd behind Fraser Forster’s goal with a seventh-minute goal that ricocheted off Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer’s boot and crept past the keeper, there was little cut and dried.

If the finish was fortuitous, the build up to the goal had been decent. A great ball from centre half Adam Jackson picked out Allan, who played another delightful pass to Christian Doidge and from that moment on lady luck took control to give the home side the lead they needed to build on the midweek cup win and stave of any of the grumbles that have rained down on them from the stands in recent weeks.

The treble treble winners have won their last two cup ties at Easter Road but they have struggled on league business, and travelled to Edinburgh seeking their first league triumph since January 2014.

They wiped out the deficit in this one in the 22nd minute. Hibs had started on the front foot but Celtic gradually began to assert themselves and when play was halted while Glenn Middleton was pressing forward, for an earlier infringement on James Forrest, all hell broke loose.

The Hibs management rounded on fourth official Nick Walsh, who had reported the foul on the Scotland forward, and with Hibs players at sixes and sevens, unclear whether a drop ball or free-kick had been awarded, Celtic capitalised on the confusion and Ryan Christie rose to clinically send a looping header past Chris Maxwell for his 11th goal of the season.

The home side were aggrieved and the recriminations saw Heckingbottom dismissed.

A moment of controversy it could have been diluted had Celtic taken any of the countless chances they carved out for the remainder of the game but, going toe to toe, the home rearguard stood firm and Celtic were forced to lash at the efforts, with most flying high or wide.

Odsonne Edouard was one of those guilty of profligacy – he was also guilty of raising his hands and having connected with the chest, neck and face of Vela was fortunate he remained on the pitch long enough to be substituted.

With their 100 per cent record at stake and the Europa league grudge match against Cluj looming, they kept pressing for the winner deep into stoppage time as manager Neil Lennon shuffled the pack, sending on the attacking threat of Jonny Hayes, Scott Sinclair and Vakoun Issaf Bayo. All of them had moments when they could have made a real difference but spurned them.

It left everyone looking for answers.

Celtic felt cheated of a win that would have stretched their winning streak. Hibs just felt cheated.

