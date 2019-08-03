Hibernian 1 - 0 St Mirren: Scott Allan marks return to Hibs with late winner Hibernian's Scott Allan closes down Cameron MacPherson's clearance. Pic: SNS Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say More to follow... For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Hibernian name five summer signings in starting line-up against St Mirren Scottish Football Live: Italian giants want Celtic ace | Rangers starlet to leave on loan | Aberdeen manager vows to hold onto Cosgrove | Gerrard hits out at Euro ref 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.