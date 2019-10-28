'He is an inspiration' - Hibs coaching staff keen to set up Josh Taylor visit as Capital boxer eyes Easter Road fight

Assistant coach Robbie Stockdale wants Hibs to take inspiration from Josh Taylor's achievements as they get set to welcome the world champion boxer.

Taylor is keen to fight for the title of undisputed world super-lightweight champion at Easter Road after taking home the IBF and WBA belts, the Ring Magazine title and Muhammad Ali Trophy following a memorable win over the previously undefeated Regis Prograis in London on Saturday.

Hibs fan: Taylor

Hours earlier, Taylor's favourite football team limped to a 2-2 draw with Ross County after losing a lead for the fourth game running.

Taylor has visited Hibs' East Lothian training ground in the past and Stockdale admits both he and head coach Paul Heckingbottom are eager to tap into the Prestonpans fighter's knowledge.

"Josh is an inspiration, a Hibs fan and I think his dream is to have a fight at Easter Road," Stockdale said.

"We have already put the wheels in motion for him to come to the training ground. We'd love to meet him and have a chat with him. Absolutely fantastic and a real inspiration to everybody.

"If you don't use things like that as a boost then you're foolish. For him to reach the top of his profession, and such a difficult profession as well, is absolutely fantastic.

"Me and Paul are really looking forward to meeting him."