Grant Scott calls on Hibs players to take Slavia Prague scalp

Hibernian head coach Grant Scott believes any sort of win in the Czech Republic tonight is the best his Hibernian side can hope for after losing 4-1 to Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League last 32 tie at Easter Road a fortnight ago.

Hibs got off to a good start in that game, taking an early lead through Siobhan Hunter, but three goals conceded in six minutes towards the end of the first half completely changed the tie. Slavia striker Tereza Kozarova hammered another nail into Hibs’ hopes with the fourth, and her own third, 15 minutes from the end.

“We did enough in the first game to show we can compete, so the challenge to the players is to win the second leg,” Scott said. “If we win it 1-0 we’re out of the competition – but it’s still a good scalp for us.

“With that kind of mindset, if we get an early goal and then a second one, you just never know but, realistically, if we come away with anything other than a loss it will be a good result for us. That’s the reality of the gulf between the sides.”

While the best Hibs can hope to finish this season is second in SWPL1 – they beat Celtic 3-0 on Sunday to consolidate that position – Slavia have made a flying start to the traditional Czech winter season. They have maximum points from their opening five games, a sequence which includes a 2-1 win over last season’s champions and bitter rivals Sparta.

Hibs have lost several players to English clubs over the last 18 months. The latest to depart, just four days before the first leg against Slavia, was midfielder Kirsten Reilly. She was signed by Bristol City without the WSL side bothering to inform Hibs of their intentions.

One bit of good news for Scott was the return to form on Sunday of former Aberdeen player Shannon McGregor. “Her performance against Celtic was her best since she’s come back from injury,” the head coach said.

