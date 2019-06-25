Gala day for for former Hibs winger Danny Galbraith

In footballing terms, Gala Fairydean Rovers’ little ground at Netherdale is light years away from Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

But it has beckoned former Hibs winger Danny Galbraith home, 12 years after being lured south only for the dream to fade thanks to injury.

A product of Hutchison Vale, Galbraith had initially signed for Hearts but moved for a reputed £50,000 to the Red Devils on his 16th birthday and, in his first season, was a member of a side which lost the FA Youth Cup final on penalties to Liverpool.

Although he featured for the reserves, his progress was stalled by injuries which prevented him from playing for ten months and resulted in a free transfer which brought him back north of the Border to Hibs where he claimed his first senior goal, a memorable winner at Celtic Park.

He departed Easter Road “by mutual consent” in early 2013, his career taking him to Limerick and the League of Ireland and on to Gillingham and then York City. Following a two-year hiatus from the game he returned last season, playing 16 matches for Edinburgh City.

Now, though, it is on to appearing in the Lowland League at the absurdly young age of 28, which Galbraith himself admits he would never have envisaged as that starry-eyed teenager.

But, he insists, he couldn’t be happier, a Gala-born boy playing for his local club as he pursues a new career as a financial consultant – having also earned a degree in journalism – while enjoying life with his wife Jade and their two-year-old son Vinny.

He said: “I always thought I would play until I was 35 or 36 and take it from there. I knew I’d have to find another way to make a living but now, by the time I am that age, I will have had seven or eight years experience in another career.

“So what seemed like a big decision at the time to walk away from football was probably one of the easiest decision I have ever made.

“I’d really just gone back to Edinburgh City to train and get fit, I’d been out of the game for a couple of years and I wasn’t looking to resume my career. I’d gone down another path and really didn’t look at myself as a football player any more.

“I’ve been a financial advisor for the past two years – I still have further qualifications I’ll be studying for – but we came to an agreement I’d make myself available until the end of the season to try to help them get promoted.”

Informal talks did take place about returning for the coming season but, admitted Galbraith, the time had come when he had to put his family first. He said: “It was important we had some stability having moved to a new place, a new club.”

Combining a full-time job with continuing to play proved too big a commitment, Galbraith pointing out that an away match to far-flung places such as Peterhead would take him away from home all day, leaving only a Sunday for family life.

He believes that turning out for Gala will become very much a family affair. He said: “My Dad, Peter, goes to quite a lot of their games and they’d been on at him about me playing for them.

“I think they got a wee bit of a shock when I said yes, but there was that personal connection going back to the place I was brought up and perhaps being able to give something back by helping the young players in their youth set-up.

“My family followed me wherever I went throughout all those years, travelling up to Edinburgh three times a week to Hutchie Vale, coming down to see me in Manchester and over to Ireland every month or so and then England again.

“But now I’ll be home – so much so that my grandfather lives just across the road from Netherdale.”