Funso Ojo completes Aberdeen transfer after Hibs ‘saw red lights over deal’

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Scunthorpe midfielder Funso Ojo on a three-year deal.

The Belgian joined the Dons after both them and Hibs had bids of £125,000 accepted by the Iron.

Despite Hibs making the first move and offering the ex-PSV Eindhoven man an attractive contract, Ojo chose to make the move to the north-east.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom, speaking after Saturday’s Betfred Cup tie at Stirling, said: “We’re not going to do it, it’s not for us. We don’t want to do it. We made a really good offer but it’s not just about that.

“Scunthorpe accepted a bid from Aberdeen so we matched it and then within the negotiations things began to change for us. We saw the red lights.”