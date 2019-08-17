Former Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie joins Cove Rangers until January

Former Hibernian and Dundee United midfielder Fraser Fyvie has joined League Two side Cove Rangers on a short-term deal until January.

Speaking to Cove's official website, manager Paul Hartley described the move as "brilliant". He said: "Fraser is a quality player with vast experience and his arrival gives everyone at the club a massive boost.

“I know Fraser well from our time together at Aberdeen and he’s still well capable of playing in the Premier League, so I appreciate him agreeing to play in League Two with us.

“The next six months will give Fraser the opportunity to start enjoying his football again and will definitely aid us as we attempt to establish Cove Rangers in the SPFL."

Cove were promoted from the Lowland League at the end of the last season and, so far, have made a successful transition to the SPFL, picking up four points from their first two league matches.

Fyvie was released by Dundee United in May having made 19 appearances last season for the Tannadice club. The former Aberdeen youth product had also spent time at Hibernian, following a spell in England with Wigan.