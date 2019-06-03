Former Hibs and Celtic star Efe Ambrose 'set to leave Derby County'

Have your say

Efe Ambrose is set to leave Derby County, according to reports.

READ MORE - The 16 Champions League winners who've played in Scottish football

The defender made an exit Hibs earlier this year after triggering a clause in his contract which enabled him to leave early.

He also knocked back the offer of a new-and-improved three-year deal.

After initially failing to find a club in the January window, he eventually signed for Derby in February.

However, he failed to make a first-team appearance and will not be offered a new deal by the English Championship club.

The Nigerian previously played for Celtic over the course of five seasons and has 51 caps for his country.

READ MORE - Scottish Football Live: Celtic miss out on midfielder | Why no Rangers move for England international | Rogic to exit? | 12 leave Buddies | Tavernier Premier League target | Hearts defender could leave