Florian Kamberi speaks on Ibrox debut and title race as Hibs prepare to face Rangers

Striker backs loan side to do the business against parent club





Florian Kamberi insists Rangers have enough quality to put parent club Hibs to the sword on Wednesday night when the Easter Road side visits Ibrox on league duty.

The Albanian international striker swapped Edinburgh for Glasgow on transfer deadline day, signing a loan deal until the end of the current season, with Light Blues midfielder Greg Docherty heading in the opposite direction on a similar arrangement.

Kamberi sparked fury among fans of the Capital club - with whom he is contracted until the summer of 2021 - after his comments on signing for Rangers. The 24-year-old branded the Ibrox faithful the "best fans in the world" and claimed that he had been pushing for a move to the Gers since his second game in Scotland.

In a social media post sent on Sunday morning, the former Switzerland Under-21 internationalist reiterated his delight, writing: "Very exciting to be at such a big club. Couldn't be happier for my debut yesterday but unfortunately not with the result we wanted. Thanks to the fans for very warm welcome."

The former Grasshoppers frontman made his Rangers debut as an 83rd-minute replacement for Matt Polster as Steven Gerrard's side were held to a goalless draw by Aberdeen, but insists his loan side can do the business against Jack Ross's outfit in midweek.

Kamberi, who will sit the game out along with Docherty as per the terms of the players' respective loan deals, told Rangers TV: "When I was at Hibs we always tried to stop Rangers winning, but we knew it was very difficult to come to Ibrox.

"I would be surprised if they came here and said they had no chance. We know that they are capable of making us drop points. But we have enough quality to win this match.

"Everyone knows what is expected on Wednesday night."



'Season is still long'



Kamberi also brushed off claims the title race was over after Rangers dropped points at home to the Dons, insisting: "Of course we are disappointed with the result.

"We expected to win and I think we dominated the whole game so we are very disappointed with the result; I'm disappointed we lost two points but we have to keep believing in ourselves.

"The season is still long and we have so much quality in our dressing room so I have no worries about that."