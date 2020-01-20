Florian Kamberi prefers Hibs over move to Poland

Florian Kamberi has indicated to Jack Ross that he wishes to stay at Hibs after interest from Lech Poznan.

The Hibs manager confirmed the Polish club were in touch but revealed Kamberi has “no appetite” for this move. Whether the striker will still be at Hibs past the end of the transfer window remains to be seen. Ross certainly seems keen to have him around as his side continue a busy period against Hamilton Accies tomorrow.

But the manager does desire to leave his squad looking leaner by the end of the month. Josh Vela, who was signed last summer by then Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom, has left the club to join Shrewsbury Town on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The midfielder has not played since the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic in November, which was Heckingbottom’s last game in charge. Chris Maxwell, meanwhile, is poised to tie up a permanent move to Blackpool. The goalkeeper is another of Heckingbottom’s signings.

Ross has conceded there is some reason to link Marc McNulty, who was at Hibs last season, with a return to the club as it is plain to see he is a fan of the player. He signed the striker on loan for Sunderland from Reading in the summer.

Ross has since moved on to Hibs, where McNulty, who has struggled to nail down a starting place under new Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson, scored eight times after arriving on loan last January.

Kamberi’s situation will likely impact on whether Jack moves for another striker. The manager said the forward area was not his priority as he awaits news on injured defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous, who had scans yesterday after picking up what is feared are serious knee injuries in the Scottish Cup draw with Dundee United on Sunday.

Lech Poznan have made enquiries about Kamberi, who has scored eight goals this season. Ross seems aware that the striker has plans to explore other options in time but believes he needs to produce a consistent period of form first. Kamberi showed up well against United and Ross wants more of the same.

“I think they (Lech Poznan) were in contact last week but I do not think there’s anything beyond that,” he said. “There was no encouragement from the club and also Flo. I spoke to him on Saturday primarily about the game on Sunday and the role he was going to be involved in but in the conversations I have had with him he has no appetite for it.

“He is happy where he is at the moment,” he added. “I think he has a pathway he’d like to pursue in his career and hopefully I can help him do that but he will only do that if he has that consistency of performance like he produced in the main yesterday. I think he is a content player here.”

Ross understands why there is speculation about McNulty and did not rule it out completely. “It’s a bit like Dylan (McGeouch) was linked and Aiden (McGeady) was linked,” he said. “I signed Marc for Sunderland. It’s not like I can say it’s a lazy link because he is a good player but he is with another club albeit he has a parent club and they have control of his destiny at the moment.

“As far as I am aware at the moment he is part of their plans,” he added. “It’s not a priority area for us at present but should he become available it might change things.”

Meanwhile, Ross admitted the club had been in talks with Liam Henderson about a return to the club. The midfielder has instead signed for Italian Serie B club Empoli on loan from Hellas Verona and Hibs turned their attention to another former player, Stephane Omeonga, who signed last week on loan from Genoa, another Italian club.

“We had had some discussions,” Ross confirmed with regards to Henderson, who provided the assist from a corner kick for David Gray’s Scottish Cup winner in 2016. “It was certainly something he was not ruling out and had an appetite for.

“His career has been interesting and credit to him for being brave enough to do that. He is held in high enough regard in Italy to have other opportunities as well and that is what happened.”