'Fans' reaction to Scott Allan substitution affected Hibs players,' admits Paul Heckingbottom

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has admitted the fans' reaction to his decision to substitute Scott Allan against St Johnstone "transferred onto the players" - but insisted he would do it again.





A chorus of jeers echoed around Easter Road as Allan's number was held up, with Irish winger Daryl Horgan entering the fray in place of the former Celtic midfielder with Hibs leading the McDiarmid Park side 1-0, and the Yorkshireman joked after the game that he had "forgotten the rule" about subbing off the playmaker.

Speaking ahead of Hibs' trip to Fir Park to play Motherwell, the head coach remained bullish but accepted his comment may have been misconstrued by angry supporters.

"It was a bit tongue-in-cheek - I certainly didn't mean to be flippant by it - but what I said is true, Scott will be brought off again," he explained.

"I understand that [the fans] didn't like the substitution. Scott is one of our most talented players.

"But the reaction to me taking him off, it looks like it transfers on to the players when you watch the game back."