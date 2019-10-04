Ex-Hibs star Jason Cummings explains how flat-trashing impacted his career

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings has spoken candidly over the time he trashed his rented flat while playing on loan at Peterborough United last season.

The 24-year-old regrets the incident which he believes cost him a future at the Cambridgeshire club and scared off several potential suitors this summer.

In a video that was shared on social media, Cummings was seen throwing his widescreen television through a window in the flat.

Now at Shrewsbury Town after being allowed to leave Nottigham Forest, Cummings admits it was a drunken mistake but insists it has painted a false impression of his character.

He told the Scottish Sun: “I feel that people have got me wrong. It was a one-off mistake.

“Everyone thinks I’m mad, they think I’m like Hannibal Lecter. I’m not. I’m just a normal lad. I’m young, I like a laugh, but I’m not a serial drinker.

“It was a mistake. If I could turn back time, I wouldn’t have done it. It was a stupid night. I probably had too much to drink.

“Everyone makes mistakes. You get people coming out on their high horse saying, ‘It’s a disgrace’.

“It’s like no one has had a night out before. I know I took it too far and I know it was a mistake. I have paid the price massively. Nobody got hurt, but I’ve hurt myself.

"I got fined a lot of money, but I repaired everything and I cannot apologise more.

He added: “If I’m honest, it has affected my career.

“In the summer, there weren’t a lot of teams queuing up to sign me considering I was available on a free transfer. My agent worked non-stop and did well for me.

“Every answer was the same from every club — ‘ability-wise we’d take him in a heartbeat, but we can’t trust him with his personality. Is he going to go out a lot?’.

“But I’m in every day, I work so hard in training and I give my all in every game. I do feel people have the wrong perception of me.”

