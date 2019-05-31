Ex-Hibs midfielder leaves English Premier League side to join Salford

Former Hibs midfielder Richie Towell has joined English Football League newcomers Salford City after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion.









The 27-year-old Irishman, who played 32 games for the Easter Road side on loan from Celtic between 2010 and 2012, joined Brighton in 2015, but played just six times for the Seagulls, with his last appearance in blue and white coming in August 2017 in an EFL Cup game against Barnet.

Towell, whose impressive performances for League of Ireland side Dundalk between 2013 and 2015 sealed him a switch to the Amex Stadium, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Rotherham.

He netted ten goals in 79 appearances for the Millers, and registered four assists. During his first term he helped them to promotion via the League One play-offs, but was part of the side relegated back to League One at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking to Salford's website, Towell said: “I’m really excited to join Salford City, I know it’s a club with a lot of ambition.

“I want to add to what the team has already been doing, they have been doing really well over the last few seasons so hopefully I can just add to that."

Manager Graham Alexander added: "We’re delighted to get Richie on board, I think he’s a great addition to our club.

“He’s got lots of experience at Championship level, he’s still a young player with good ambitions, he plays with loads of energy, good aggression, and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Towell joins fellow ex-Scottish top flight player Adam Rooney at the Peninsula Stadium. The former Aberdeen striker was the club's top scorer last season as they won promotion from the National League via the play-offs.