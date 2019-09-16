Ex-Hibs and Rangers striker considering switching from Scotland to Australia

Have your say

Jason Cummings is contemplating switching his national allegiance to Australia.

The ex-Hibs and Rangers ace has played twice for Scotland, in friendlies against the Netherlands and Hungary.

Yet, the striker has revealed he is prepared to switch to Australia if he is not going to return to the Scottish national team.

He has confirmed talks have already taken place with officials from the Socceroos.

Cummings netted for new side Shrewsbury on his debut in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who featured more than 160 times scoring nearly 80 goals for Hibs and Rangers, qualifies for Australia through his mother.

He told the Scottish Sun: "I’d love to get back with Scotland — but if I’m not going to get called up, I need to take my opportunity elsewhere.

“My mum is Australian and I’ve already had talks with their assistant manager, Rene Meulensteen.

“I have spoken to him a lot along with manager Graham Arnold. I can play for them because my two Scotland games were friendlies.

“But I was born in Scotland and obviously that would be my first choice. I’ll make a decision in the next month or so.”