Ex-Hibs ace John McGinn wins two major prizes at Aston Villa’s end-of-season bash

John McGinn has capped a fine first season in English football with two major prizes at Aston Villa’s end-of-season event.

The former Hibs midfielder, who has scored six goals and registered ten assists in his maiden season with the Villans, was voted Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year.

However, he was denied a hat-trick of awards with Jack Grealish winning the Goal of the Season prize for his strike against Rotherham United last month.

Many Villa fans felt McGinn’s stunner against Sheffield Wednesday should have got the nod, but the award went to Grealish.

Writing on Twitter, the Scotland international said: “A big thanks to everyone who voted for me last night. Much appreciated.”

Villa are still in with a shout of promotion, and face Norwich City on Sunday.