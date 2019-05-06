Ex-Hearts and Hibs midfielders released by Dundee United on eve of play-offs

Former Hibs Scottish Cup winner Fraser Fyvie and ex-Hearts midfielder Morgaro Gomis have been released by Dundee United on the eve of their promotion play-offs.

The Tannadice club announced on their website that club captain Fyvie, 26, and Gomis, 33, had been told their deals were being terminated early along with midfielder Aidan Nesbitt. The trio were all out of contract at the end of the season.

Morgaro Gomis found game-time limited in his second spell at United. Pic: SNS

Fyvie joined the Arabs in the summer of 2017 after failing to accept a new contract from Hibs. The Aberdonian had the offer withdrawn by the Easter Road club – where he won the Scottish Cup in 2016 – after he took to long to weigh up his options.

His time at Dundee United has been punctuated by spells on the sidelines, with a cruciate ligament injury forcing him to miss nine months of action. In total, he made 36 appearances.

Gomis, who helped Hearts win the Championship in the 2014/15 campaign, joined United for a second time in January under his former Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson, but has only featured eight times for the club.

Both men last appeared for United on April 5 when they conceded an injury-time equaliser away at eventual champions Ross County, although the duo have been listed on the bench since.

A statement on United’s website read: “Dundee United announce that Fraser Fyvie, Morgaro Gomis and Aidan Nesbitt are to leave the club. With their contracts due to expire shortly, all three have been allowed to leave prior to the playoffs.

“The players depart with the thanks of the club for their efforts over their time in tangerine and our best wishes for their future careers.”

Despite the duo’s lack of game-time, the timing of the announcement came as a surprise considering United, who finished second in the Championship, still have competitive action in the shape of either Ayr or Inverness in the Premiership play-off semi-finals.