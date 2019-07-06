Dunfermline 1-3 Hibs: Hibees clinch win as they score three in fight back at Dunfermline

Hibs hit Dunfermline with three second half goals to sink Dunfermline and win their first pre-season match at East End Park.

Euan Murray had nodded Dunfermline into an early lead but after the interval Hibs made their superiority count, defender Adam Jackson levelling just three minutes into the second half before Daryl Horgan fired them ahead from the penalty spot, leaving Flo Kamberi to seal the win with a precise header.

Hibs made a sloppy start to their second pre-season friendly and were punished in the fourth minute when Pars defender Murray rose high above everyone else to get his head to Andy Ryan's corner.

The Easter Road side continued to look vulnerable at the back, Ryan failing to get enough power on Ryan Dow's cutback before Mackie was guilty of surrendering possession to Joe Coley, the ball eventually ending up at the feet of Kevin Nisbet who looked certain to add a second for the home side but was denied by a deflection which took his effort over the bar.

The capital side were intent on knocking the ball around, patiently awaiting the opening which Dunfermline denied them until Hibs worked the ball to the feet of Tom James who unleashed a shot which Pars goalkeeper Ryan Scully managed to turn round his left hand post.

A glancing header from Darren McGregor went well wide and Scully then got down to block Joe Newell's low shot as Paul Heckingbottom's players looked to level affairs before the interval.

Jackson replaced Paul Hanlon at the interval and made his mark within three minutes, meeting a Stevie Mallan corner with an overhead kick which looped into the net to level the scores. A driving run from Fraser Murray then earned Hibs a corner, McGregor meeting Newell's cross with a powerful header which saw Scully flying across his goal to touch aside.

Hibs had finally taken control of the match and Horgan put them ahead from the penalty spot after he'd been brought down by Lee Ashcroft. Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell pulled off an impressive stop from Pars substitute Gabby McGill before Oli Shaw spurned the chance to claim a third goal for the Edinburgh side, pushing his shot wide of the far post.

But a third goal did come, Horgan's cross picking out Kamberi who placed a precise header back across Scully and into the bottom corner of his net.

Dunfermline: Scully (Gill 77), Comrie (Bowman 61), L Martin (Morrison 77), Ashcroft (Brown 85), E Murray (Lang 46), Paton (P Allan 68), Dow (Smith 77), Beadling (Todd 68), Nisbet (McGill 61), Ryan (McCann 68), Coley (Turner 68).

Hibs: Maxwell, James, McGregor (Sadiki 85), Hanlon (Jackson 46) Mackie (Doig 85), Mallan (Campbell 61), S Allan (Stirling 61), F Murray (Horgan 61), Boyle (Moon 61), Newell( Shaw 61), Doidge (Kamberi 61).

Substitutes not used: P Martin.

Referee: Barry Cook