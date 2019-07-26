Concern for Hibs as Martin Boyle injures his knee again

There was concern for Hibs late on in their match against Elgin City at Borough Briggs last night when winger Martin Boyle went down clutching his knee with no other player involved and had to go off, leaving his side with ten men.

Afterwards, Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “We’ll wait and see. We couldn’t take any chances – it’s the same knee that he’s just come back from.

“It was a case of just coming out of the game for the last ten minutes.”

As far as the game was concerned, Heckingbottom added: “It was a potential banana skin but I’m pleased with them, pleased with the application, pleased with the whole of pre-season, really.

“I’m glad there was an edge to it, lots of tackles going in, a proper game before the first league game.”