Chris Maxwell: Blackpool close to agreeing deal with Preston North End for Hibs loanee

'Keeper set for reunion with former Deepdale boss Simon Grayson

Blackpool are closing in on the permanent signing of Hibs loanee Chris Maxwell, with the player's parent club Preston prepared to let him leave this month, according to reports.

The 29-year-old's contract at Deepdale runs out in the summer, but he has fallen out of favour at Easter Road and is down the pecking order at Preston as well.

Sources close to the Championship club claim the Welshman is close to agreeing a short-term deal with the Seasiders where he will team up with former Lilywhites boss Simon Grayson. Hibs are understood to be happy for the player to leave in search of more regular gametime.

Speaking earlier this month, Hibs head coach Jack Ross said: "Chris has intimated that, having found himself out of the team, that he’d prefer to go and play regular first-team football.

"So the clubs are in the process of trying to find something that will suit him. And that would hopefully leave us with a situation where we would have Adam in along with Ofir until the end of the season."

Maxwell played 17 times for Hibs after signing a season-long loan deal but found his opportunities limited following the arrival of Jack Ross, and his last appearance was as a half-time replacement for Ofir Marciano during a 2-0 defeat at Celtic in December.

The return of Adam Bogdan, who spent last season on loan at Easter Road, led to speculation that Maxwell's days at the Capital club could be numbered. The on-loan Preston man was not part of the Hibs squad in Spain for a winter training camp, with the Hungarian 'keeper and Paddy Martin joining Marciano in Estepona.

Blackpool are keen to bring in another goalkeeper having lost first-choice goalie Jak Alnwick for around three months after the No.1 suffered a serious arm injury.