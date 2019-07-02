Chelsea legend heaps praise on John McGinn as he expects him to take Premier League 'by storm'

Have your say

John Terry has heaped praise on former Hibs star John McGinn as he backs the midfielder to take the English Premier League "by storm".

McGinn has recently been the subject of speculation regarding a potential £50 million move to Manchester United.

Scottish international midfielder John McGinn.

The Scottish international enjoyed a terrific season for Aston Villa in the Championship following his £2.75 million transfer from Easter Road, including netting what proved to be the winning goal in the play-off final.

Terry, who is Villa's assistant boss, expects the player to continue his terrific form in the top flight of English football.

He said: “What a player he is. He is a great lad. He gets that backside into people and rolls people!

“He is an absolute pleasure to work with. To work with him on a daily basis is great.

“He is an absolute gentleman, a real talent and I think he is going to take the Premier League by storm this year because people aren’t going to know what to expect.

“He is a real top talent, a great lad who is keen to get better and improve himself.

“Celtic have missed one there, for sure."

